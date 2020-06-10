Two new COVID-19 cases after seven-day hiatus

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday reported two new COVID-19 cases, after an apparent seven-day lull.

In the daily update, Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, disclosed that there were 38 tests done as of yesterday and two new cases were discovered.

The new discoveries bring the number of confirmed cases to 156. Two new recoveries were also reported yesterday.

According to Dr. Hamilton, to date, the total number of persons tested is 1,854 with the total number of negative cases being 1,698.

“We currently have 86 persons that have recovered, 58 active cases in institutional isolation, one patient in the COVID ICU, and 14 persons in institutional quarantine. The COVID-19 deaths remain at 12,” said Dr. Hamilton.

Turning the spotlight on the Caribbean, Primary Health Care Director noted that most of the Caribbean countries managed to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in their country, with Guyana, Jamaica and Haiti being among the only countries that continue to report new cases.

“Bravo to Barbados and Trinidad who have reported no new cases in 14 and seven days respectively, and Antigua that has not reported any new cases in 35 days.

I wish to underscore and remind our fellow Guyanese to be cognizant of the contributory factors leading to the decline in the number of reported cases – physical distancing, cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing and most importantly staying at home. Let’s prioritize them, so that Guyana too can begin to see no new cases,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hamilton reported that in a global context, the cases have increased.

She noted that, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the global statistics show the number of cases is 6,931, 000 with 400, 857 deaths. In the Region of the Americas the total number of positive cases is 3, 311, 387 with 181, 804 deaths.

In the meantime, the doctor said that Guyanese are urged to visit one of the COVID-19 facilities “if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in contact with someone who tested positive.”