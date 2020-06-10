Teachers divided in adherence to GTU’s ‘stay home’ appeal

– Ministry says preparation apace for examination students’ return

By Shervin Belgrave

Some teachers have been turning out to work since Monday despite appeals by Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) officials for them to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday GTU President, Mark Lyte, made it clear that the Union has only advised teachers to stay home for their safety. Teachers, he asserted, are not obligated to adhere to this appeal.

“We are not forcing teachers to stay home, if they want to go out to work it will be at their own risk,” said Lyte.

GTU had initially objected to the Ministry of Education- proposed July-August timeline for the sitting of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The union had spoken out against the Ministry’s move to re-open schools on Monday for the purpose of revision and preparation for these exams.

The union’s concerns, however, went unheeded by the Ministry evident by moves to continue with plans to meet the examinations’ timelines.

The GTU is nevertheless continuing its call for teachers to stay home and continue assisting students by virtual means.

In fact, General Secretary of GTU, Coretta McDonald, by way of a Whatsapp voice note told the union’s membership that the

Ministry’s decision is “insensitive, uncaring, inhumane and damning to say the least”. She added that any attempt made to endanger the lives of teachers and pupils will be met with strong opposition.

The union in a statement too sought to explain its unwavering opposition of the Ministry’s action.

It pointed out that paramount among its concerns is the fact that Guyana is still recording positive COVID-19 cases which poses a threat to the wellbeing of all Guyanese who desire to remain healthy.

The union advised that it will continue to call on teachers to remain within the safety of their homes and continue their virtual support of students preparing for the respective exams. Teachers were also reminded that if they are victimized, the union will resist such in the strongest possible way.

Nevertheless, some teachers have chosen to ignore the GTU’s appeal.

Teachers from a few city schools told Kaieteur News that at least 60 percent of their colleagues turned out to work Monday.

For one school 10 out of 26 teachers reported for a staff meeting. A decision was made to open the schools’ doors from 09:00 to 13:00hrs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Some schools have set aside this week to brief teachers on the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures listed in a gazetted order published by the Education Ministry. Meanwhile, other schools have decided to start accepting students as early as Wednesday.

Kaieteur News also learnt that a routine visit was made to various schools by officials attached to the National COVID-19 Task Force (NTCF).

The intention of the visit, this publication understands, is to ensure that schools are following the guidelines outlined by the NCTF and the Public Health Ministry.

However, this was not the case in Region One, North West District (NWD). Teachers from Moruca and Port Kaituma for instance did not show up for work, this publication was informed.

“The schools’ doors were not even opened; they remained shut,” this publication was told. Teachers from these regions are said to be adhering to the GTU’s calls because of fear of the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in a press statement yesterday, the Ministry announced that schools across the country have started preparation for the return of NGSA, CSEC, CAPE students who are required to return to school next Monday (June 15, 2020).

The Education Ministry had closed schools across the country on March 16, last with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education had announced on June 2, 2020, that beginning June 8, 2020 teachers and auxiliary staff will return to work. This, it said, was to facilitate the adequate and correct preparation of schools as is outlined in the gazetted and published examination order.

“In addition to the public health protocols that will be implemented in all schools, cleaners across the country are undergoing training in Infection Prevention and Control Practice all to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, this year NGSA will be written on July 1 and 2, while CSEC and CAPE will be administered from July 13 2020 – August 4, 2020.