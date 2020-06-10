Stabbing of Linden schoolgirl … Charged teen released on $100,000 bail

On Monday, almost five months after a video surfaced in which a young girl was stabbed in the back, a 15-year-old girl of Mackenzie, Linden was charged for felonious wounding.

The teen virtually appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 23, 2020, at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, she wounded a child.

Magistrate Fortune granted the teen bail in the sum of $100,000, and the matter was adjourned to June 15, 2020.

The incriminating video footage of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms.

On the day in question, around 15:00hrs, one female student of the Linden Foundation Secondary School was stabbed in her back with a Rambo knife by another female student while she was pinned to the ground by another.

Kaieteur News had reported on the incident which was described as “horrific”. It was pointed out in that report that the video showed others students cheering as the fight went on. They even formed a circle around the fierce brawl.

But things took a turn for the worse, after when a female student pulled out a jagged black-handled Rambo knife from her bag and stabbed the student. The onlookers started to scatter as the injured student, with the knife still stuck in her bloodied back, pleaded for help.

Persons could be heard in the video pleading with the injured student to not remove the knife to prevent further damage.

One adult could be heard saying “ah tell ayo go home…y’all doan hear.” While most of the students ran away from the scene, a few with the help of an adult managed to stop a passing taxi to transport the injured girl to the hospital.

At the hospital she was admitted in a critical condition with severe injuries to her ribs, lung, spleen and stomach. She underwent surgery to have the blade removed and is said to be recovering. (Renay Sambach)