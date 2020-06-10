Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:53 AM
Dear Editor,
I am a single parent of 3 children. My eldest boy is taking the NGSA examination. He catches a bus at the top of Duncan Street and goes to the Stabroek Car Park. He transfers to another bus. Who will help him choose between two buses where the driver and passengers have on masks? Who will give him the correct space on the buses? Who will make sure that he has on his mask? I have struggled to pay for extra lessons and if I don’t send him, he will be dumped in a Grade 2 school, should I risk my son’s life and our lives when he brings home the virus?
Yours truly,
Sheila Grogan
