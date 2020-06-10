Police thwart mini-protest by Coalition supporters

Police ranks standing guard outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) yesterday were forced to stop a protest staged by a small group of Coalition supporters.

The protesters congregated at around noon.

Armed with placards in support of A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), the protesters claimed that the recently held General and Regional elections were not credible.

They demanded that an immediate investigation be carried out by the Guyana’s Election Commission (GECOM) and stated that they are of the belief that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) made a blatant attempt to rig the elections.

However, their protest only lasted a mere 10 minutes after the police officers instructed them to leave.