Mingo’s contempt case to be heard tomorrow via zoom conference

The contempt case of Reaz Hollader versus Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, and others is set for June 11th, 2020 at 11:00am. The hearing is to be conducted via zoom, a Supreme Court communiqué released to the press said yesterday.

The case surrounds orders of the court that are alleged to have been intentionally breached by Mingo.

According to the application of contempt filed, Mingo is accused of acting in violation of the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George- Wiltshire by refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in

favour of the lists of candidates in accordance with the Statement of Polls (SOP).

He is also accused in the document of failing to commence compliance with section 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act.

Further, Mingo is accused of failing and/or refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in favour of each list of candidates in accordance with the statements of poll, “but instead, chose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet, as the basis for the ascertaining and adding up of the said votes.”

The application purports the respondents to be Mingo; Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield; and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) through its servants and agents, GECOM Chair, Claudette Singh, and the three government-nominated Commissioners, Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Corbin.

It requests an order that the respondents stand committed to the Georgetown Prison or such place of confinement for one month, and a fine of no less than $750,000 for being in contempt of the Court.