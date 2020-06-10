Mingo’s contempt case to be heard tomorrow via zoom conference

Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
The contempt case of Reaz Hollader versus Returning Officer for Region Four, Clairmont Mingo, and others is set for June 11th, 2020 at 11:00am. The hearing is to be conducted via zoom, a Supreme Court communiqué released to the press said yesterday.
The case surrounds orders of the court that are alleged to have been intentionally breached by Mingo.
According to the application of contempt filed, Mingo is accused of acting in violation of the ruling by Chief Justice Roxane George- Wiltshire by refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in
favour of the lists of candidates in accordance with the Statement of Polls (SOP).
He is also accused in the document of failing to commence compliance with section 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act.
Further, Mingo is accused of failing and/or refusing to ascertain the votes recorded in favour of each list of candidates in accordance with the statements of poll, “but instead, chose to use a pre-prepared spreadsheet, as the basis for the ascertaining and adding up of the said votes.”
The application purports the respondents to be Mingo; Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield; and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) through its servants and agents, GECOM Chair, Claudette Singh, and the three government-nominated Commissioners, Vincent Alexander, Desmond Trotman and Charles Corbin.
It requests an order that the respondents stand committed to the Georgetown Prison or such place of confinement for one month, and a fine of no less than $750,000 for being in contempt of the Court.
Jun 10, 2020By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Since the debate between me and Eusi Kwayna, I have been receiving emails from several persons who are arguing that Kwayana... more
Next Saturday, June 13th will mark the 40th death anniversary of Dr. Walter Rodney, one of the most brilliant Guyanese who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]