Mechanic placed on $100,000 bail for possession of narcotics

A 31-year-old mechanic of Litchfield, West Coast Berbice who was arrested on June 7, 2020 was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Owen Lewis appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was placed on $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to June 31, 2020.

According to facts of the matter, police acting on information received intercepted a public transportation vehicle at the Police Checkpoint located at the eastern end of the Berbice River Bridge. The mechanic was found in possession of 5,000 grams of suspected cannabis.