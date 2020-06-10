Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:57 AM

Mechanic placed on $100,000 bail for possession of narcotics

A 31-year-old mechanic of Litchfield, West Coast Berbice who was arrested on June 7, 2020 was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Charged: Owen Lewis

The seized ganja.

Owen Lewis appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was placed on $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to June 31, 2020.
According to facts of the matter, police acting on information received intercepted a public transportation vehicle at the Police Checkpoint located at the eastern end of the Berbice River Bridge. The mechanic was found in possession of 5,000 grams of suspected cannabis.

 

