Mechanic placed on $100,000 bail for possession of narcotics

Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:57 AM
A 31-year-old mechanic of Litchfield, West Coast Berbice who was arrested on June 7, 2020 was yesterday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Owen Lewis appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was placed on $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to June 31, 2020.
According to facts of the matter, police acting on information received intercepted a public transportation vehicle at the Police Checkpoint located at the eastern end of the Berbice River Bridge. The mechanic was found in possession of 5,000 grams of suspected cannabis.
Jun 10, 2020By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Jun 10, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Since the debate between me and Eusi Kwayna, I have been receiving emails from several persons who are arguing that Kwayana... more
Next Saturday, June 13th will mark the 40th death anniversary of Dr. Walter Rodney, one of the most brilliant Guyanese who... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]