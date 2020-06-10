In Nagamootoo’s world, Mingo’s crass behaviour is redeemable

Dear Editor,

If there was an iota of doubt that Moses Veerasammy Nagamootoo, the man who claims to be an elder statesman, has any residue of dignity and honesty remaining then that doubt has dissipated with great alacrity having read his “My Turn” trash in the Guyana Chronicle. Albeit, this does not surprise me at all. Since he became an APNU/AFC member all he has been doing is spinning yarn and relating tall tales to appease his PNC masters, caring less for facts and evidences, enjoying the ‘Cadillac’ lifestyle.

Nagamootoo’s latest spin reads thus, “I have admitted how ashamed I am to know that the PPP, with which I have been associated for 50 years, could become a party to blatant electoral fraud”. He further claimed that, ‘Jagan would have felt betrayed to see this vulgarity and betrayal’ and accused the PPP/C of trashing ‘the principles of democracy, nationalism, patriotism and the ideals of freedom and liberty’ and have joined forces with ‘foreign interests and agencies and local reactionaries to disrupt the national democratic order in a vulgar and desperate power grab’. When Moses received these revelations I am sure he was not on Mount Sinai but in the twilight zone.

How can Moses ignore the evidence that supported the fact that the Coalition on the night of March 3rd at Ashmin’s Mall attempted to rig the 2020 Elections using Mingo to fraudulently create a spreadsheet which did not match the SOPs? How can Nagamootoo now reconcile the fact that Mingo created conjured or invoked 15,514 non-existent or ‘ghost voters’ from thin air in favor of the Coalition? How can he reconcile the fact that Mingo decreased the PPP/C valid votes by 3,689? Is Nagamootoo blind to the fact that Mingo and Lowenfield disregarded a court order in order to follow the laws in the tabulation of the Region 4 SOPs? Is Nagamootto deaf to the reports of attempted from all the local and foreign observers fingering Mingo? No! Nagamootoo knows fully well the correct answers to this question but he has been utterly consumed by the acts of the ‘Sanctimonious Gangster’ and has become one himself.

In his world of fantasy Nagamootoo concluded that, such crass behaviours is redeemable. We can revisit our mistakes, and we can correct them before they create schisms that we would be unable to heal, now or in the near future’. Never before has a man written something which applies to him in its entirety than to anyone else.

His entire article can be seen as a true reflection about how he feels about himself and what he should do. He has become a party to the ‘blatant electoral fraud’ perpetrated by the Coalition, and the late Dr. Jagan has felt betrayed by his ‘vulgarity and betrayal’ forsaking and kicking all principles which the PPP has stood for. Nagamootoo now seemed to be oblivious in his haste to spin that it is the same ‘foreign interests and agencies and local reactionaries’ which were instrumental in bringing democracy after 28 years of PNC dictatorial rule. Furthermore, it is Nagamootoo and the Granger cabal who are now engaged in ‘desperate power grab’ not the PPP/C and that has been on-going ever since the passing of the successful no confidence motion on 21st December 2018.

In conclusion, Nagamootoo must admit that the PPP/C has continued to intensely and vigorously fight for Guyana’s freedom being led by a greater statesman than Nagamootoo ever was and will ever be and who has taken up the mantle from Dr. Jagan. Dr Jagan would have been proud to have such a prodigy. Dr. Jagdeo has competently led his team and rescued Guyana from the brink of a worse dictatorship than that which Burnham had unleashed on this nation. In so doing he has once and for all provided irrefutable evidence to expose the PNC’s innate rigging propensities for the world to see. We will always remember that on a weekly basis he brought to light the corruption and mismanagement of the Coalition. In addition, he has completely destroyed the PNC and no baptismal name changes can resurrect either the PNC or the AFC.

In conclusion, Nagamootoo left the PPP to destroy the PPP not to uphold Jagan’s legacy. His hate knew no limit and could make any sacrifice. He embraced Burnham’s legacy and in the end he has become a national and international disgrace who will be remembered for his nefarious acts to kill the same democracy which he fought to bring about. He has squandered 50 years of his legacy just to destroy the Party which had moulded him and fashioned him. He now pays the ultimate price of betrayal-to be hated and scorned even in the village of his birth.

Yours truly,

Haseef Yusuf