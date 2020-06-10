Henry Jeffrey and David Hinds do not have any credibility between them

Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:53 AM
Dear Editor,
Henry Jeffrey and David Hinds have not an iota of credibility between them. Henry was part of various governments for almost two decades, yet now he wants the Chancellor to head a government of unity.
Has he forgotten, the Chancellor was one of the Guyanese that was unable to determine the majority of 65? Henry also wishes that the PNC was able to sanitize the list for the elections. Has he forgotten the ample opportunity they had to do so since Justice James Patterson was sworn in illegally as GECOM Chair in 2017?
David Hinds says the ballot and democracy are a knee on the necks of Black Guyanese. However, he was on the ballots and he used the same democracy to rule for five years. Does this mean the knee on the necks of Black Guyanese is in fact Hinds’? I’d be willing to bet a lot of money that David Hinds wouldn’t think the ballot boxes and democracy were a knee on the necks of Black Guyanese, had he been victorious in these elections.
David Hinds and Jeffrey make extraordinary claims, behind which is an extraordinary absence of evidence. Just as Twitter fact checks Trump’s tweets, and provides the evidence to rebuke his clear lies, I urge the newspapers that publish the inflammatory articles by these two shameless opportunists to do the same.
Yours truly,
Shazad Sookram
