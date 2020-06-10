For President Granger

Dear Editor

This has been the clarion call of all civilizations of the world over time. It stood as a beacon to the human species as he sought to fulfill the quest of both physiological and higher inner purpose. The concept is both material and spiritual.

The acceleration of scientific inventions is testimony to this truth. Our country, and by extension the world, will only be a better place once we grasp and efficiently execute this ancient doctrine.

Many philosophers go so far as to underpin that by our very actions, even our descendants are bound. Some call it the ancestors’ sin. This seems scary but an honest evaluation of many descendants, of people of historic significance and import, still carry brunt scars from their predecessors’ transgressions. The reverse side is also true of those with noble deeds.

From a philosophical standpoint, and Guyana being blessed as a highly religious nation, one may even want to consider when are the fruits of righteousness or unrighteousness reaped, especially when done in one’s latter part of his/her life. When is justice served? Is it here or hereafter?

My preamble concerns President Granger, an historian and a man of God.

I would like to most humbly urge that the good name you carry in many circles, locally and internationally, be not besmirched by actions or inactions. Your name should always live on and be etched in our History as being an upholder of Truth and Righteousness. I pray that your descendants and the children of this Nation will carry your name hoisted high above their heads. Life, Your Excellency, as we all know it, is very short and whatever footprint we can leave behind us, let it be a beacon for the future. May God continue to inspire and bless you.

Yours truly,

Pandit Haresh Tewari