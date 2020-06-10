Ex son-in-law accused of torching Crabwood Creek pensioner’s cars

A man has been released on station bail for his alleged actions that led to a 68-year-old pensioner’s vehicles being destroyed by fire. Based on information provided to this publication, the suspect was arrested on Monday after he turned himself over to police at the Springlands Police Station in Berbice. He has since been released on station bail.

The pensioner, Harripaul Rampaul, of Lot 27 Grant 1804 told Kaieteur News that on April 26, 2020, one of his two cars was set alight. At the time, the man disclosed, he was asleep in the upper flat of his home while his wife and daughter were asleep in the bottom flat. The inferno, Rampaul said, aroused him and his family around midnight. Upon checking they realised that it was one of the cars that was on fire.

“The night the person open my car door and put fire on the backseat because me don’t always lock the car,” he related.

Rampaul said that neighbours came to their assistance and managed to quell the blaze before it destroyed their home. However, the flooring above the car was scorched along with a section of the other car. At that time, the pensioner stated he had no clue who would have wanted to do such a thing to him and his family. It was, however, a month later (May 25) when the second car was set on fire that he realised who may have had a hand in the incident. The second car was not badly damaged, Rampaul informed.

Reports of both incidents were made at the Springlands Station.

The Crabwood Creek man revealed that he had received information that it was his ex-son-in-law who carried out the despicable acts. According to the man, the suspect had separated from his daughter some time ago. He believes that the man’s action was due to the soured relationship although he reportedly left of his own free will.

Rampaul is hoping that the suspect, once found guilty, will be dealt with to the full extent of the law for his actions. He also applauded ranks at the Springlands Police Station for taking the matter seriously.