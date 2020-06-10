Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ERC distances self from elections statements of its commissioner

Jun 10, 2020 News 0

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) yesterday distanced itself from statements made on the elections by its Commissioner, Roshan Khan.
According to the commission, Khan made the statements at a press conference held on Monday, June 8th, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.
The commissioner was reportedly addressing matters pertaining to the recount of ballots and final tabulation of votes following the March 2nd elections.
“The Commission would like to categorically state, that the views expressed by Commissioner Khan at that forum, were solely his, and not that of the ERC. Even as the Commission awaits the official declaration of the results by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), – citizens are urged to exude patience, calm and respect for each other,” ERC urged.
The commission pointed out that on Elections Day, it was granted observer status for several of its commissioners. In participating, they witnessed many Guyanese across the country exercising their franchise to vote for a party of their choice.
“As a Commission, we look forward to working with all Guyanese, for the greater good of our nation and its people.”

 

Similar Articles

Sports

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

Jun 10, 2020

By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Read More
Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

The visionary fortitude of each federation/association will be tested going forward

The visionary fortitude of each...

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019