ERC distances self from elections statements of its commissioner

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) yesterday distanced itself from statements made on the elections by its Commissioner, Roshan Khan.

According to the commission, Khan made the statements at a press conference held on Monday, June 8th, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

The commissioner was reportedly addressing matters pertaining to the recount of ballots and final tabulation of votes following the March 2nd elections.

“The Commission would like to categorically state, that the views expressed by Commissioner Khan at that forum, were solely his, and not that of the ERC. Even as the Commission awaits the official declaration of the results by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), – citizens are urged to exude patience, calm and respect for each other,” ERC urged.

The commission pointed out that on Elections Day, it was granted observer status for several of its commissioners. In participating, they witnessed many Guyanese across the country exercising their franchise to vote for a party of their choice.

“As a Commission, we look forward to working with all Guyanese, for the greater good of our nation and its people.”