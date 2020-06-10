Dr. Paloma Mohamed is UG’s first female Vice Chancellor

Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martins A.A. has been named the 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana (UG). According to a UG release issued yesterday, Dr. Mohamed-Martin was selected after a year-long search for a suitable candidate to fill the post.

The release went on to note that the “University of Guyana’s Council is happy to announce that Dr. Mohamed-Martin is the Candidate who led the field of other stellar contenders and secured the Council’s endorsement.”

Dr. Mohamed-Martin is the first woman to be named Vice Chancellor in the 57-year history of the national university.

According to information released by UG, Dr. Mohamed-Martin was educated at UG, Harvard University and the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine.

Her doctoral specialization is social and behavioral change — specifically how communicative and cultural aspects of life are implicated in change.

Her pioneering research on social media has been attracting international attention. As an academic, Professor Mohamed has produced and co-produced over 22 films and documentaries. She has also written and edited 11 books and numerous journal articles and has received some of Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s most distinguished recognitions for her work.

She has been Director of The Centre for Communication Studies and Dean of The Faculty of Social Sciences and Deputy Vice Chancellor–PACE (Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement) at UG where she teaches communication research and health behaviour.

In expressing warm congratulations and well wishes to Dr. Mohamed- Martins for a productive and successful tenure, the UG Council also offered its sincere appreciation to all applicants and short-listed candidates and to the Search Committee and Teams of Evaluators for their months of diligent service.

Dr. Mohamed- Martin’s appointment comes after UG‘s 10th Principal and Vice Chancellor of UG Professor Ivelaw Griffith’s contract ended last year. Griffith held the position from June 2016- June 2019.

Ahead of Dr. Mohamed-Martins’ appointment, a new Chancellor, Professor Edward Greene, former UN Special Envoy and CARICOM Deputy Secretary General, was appointed. This was during UG’s Convocation on November 16, 2019.

UG has a current enrollment of some 8,000 students and has graduated more than 20,000 students many of whom have gone on to successful careers locally, regionally and internationally. The University is also a major contributor to the national economy and to business and industry. (Rehanna Ramsay)