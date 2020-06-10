De Coalition had 54 cards in de pack

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh how whatever de Creatah wan happen with de elections, gun happen.

But dem boys know dem gat some people who believe dat de world is dem own fuh do with as dem please.

Dat will only be fuh a time, tho. De Man above does watch everything and whatever he decide gun happen…will happen.

Nuff a dem wha think dem powerful, now realize dat dem gat wan man above wha mo powerful dan dem.

Dem boys hang dem belly out fuh de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See. Dem boys thought dat dem would ah bring change but dem boys find out dat all dem bring was exchange.

Dem try fuh outsprint de Pee-Pee-Pee-C when it cum to wrongdoing.

Some of dem feel dat them could do as day want with de elections.

But de Man above watchin’ dem every move. And when he mek he move, dem plans gun scatter like dust in de wind.

Dem boys wan tell Soulja Bai and Lil Joe dat dere is no way out.

De HAP-New+ HAY-Eff-See play out all dem cards. Is 52 cards in a pack.

But dem Coalition had 54 cards.

Dem mix in de two jokers in de pack. Now dem nah gat no more cards in dem hands.

Is no use dem trying mo ‘fuffuckle’. It over and done with.

De Man above tek charge of de pack of cards. He gun separate de jokers from de rest of de pack and he gun deal we a good hand fuh de future. Trust in de Creatah.

Talk half and leff de rest in de hands of de Creatah!