Latest update June 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

De Coalition had 54 cards in de pack

Jun 10, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys seh how whatever de Creatah wan happen with de elections, gun happen.
But dem boys know dem gat some people who believe dat de world is dem own fuh do with as dem please.
Dat will only be fuh a time, tho. De Man above does watch everything and whatever he decide gun happen…will happen.
Nuff a dem wha think dem powerful, now realize dat dem gat wan man above wha mo powerful dan dem.
Dem boys hang dem belly out fuh de HAP-New+HAY-Eff-See. Dem boys thought dat dem would ah bring change but dem boys find out dat all dem bring was exchange.
Dem try fuh outsprint de Pee-Pee-Pee-C when it cum to wrongdoing.
Some of dem feel dat them could do as day want with de elections.
But de Man above watchin’ dem every move. And when he mek he move, dem plans gun scatter like dust in de wind.
Dem boys wan tell Soulja Bai and Lil Joe dat dere is no way out.
De HAP-New+ HAY-Eff-See play out all dem cards. Is 52 cards in a pack.
But dem Coalition had 54 cards.
Dem mix in de two jokers in de pack. Now dem nah gat no more cards in dem hands.
Is no use dem trying mo ‘fuffuckle’. It over and done with.
De Man above tek charge of de pack of cards. He gun separate de jokers from de rest of de pack and he gun deal we a good hand fuh de future. Trust in de Creatah.
Talk half and leff de rest in de hands of de Creatah!

Similar Articles

Sports

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

‘Guyana needs Nat’l Tennis Centre’ – Coach Daly-Ramdyhan

Jun 10, 2020

By Sean Devers The job of helping to develop Lawn Tennis in Guyana to International standards is far from done but the work of forty-seven-year-old former National Tennis player and Guyana Coach...
Read More
Guyana continues to represent at International Remote Archery Competition

Guyana continues to represent at International...

Jun 10, 2020

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Stranded Jags back in the 592

Jun 09, 2020

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach, Benn good with ball As Windies beat Bangladesh but lose to SA & N/Zealand in 2014

Braithwaite & Chanderpaul consistent, Roach,...

Jun 09, 2020

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

The visionary fortitude of each federation/association will be tested going forward

The visionary fortitude of each...

Jun 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019