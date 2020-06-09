Latest update June 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Why Dr. David Hinds’ activism is polarising Guyanese

Jun 09, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

In my letter “David Hinds’ column show a polarising activism” (KN, 8th June 2020), I stipulated that Dr. David Hinds activism is polarising Guyanese.
Please allow me this opportunity to elaborate.
There can be no denying that there is a lot of anger in the manner George Floyd died when a White police officer in America suffocated him by pressing his knee on his neck.
Dr. David Hinds knew there was a lot of anger among people mainly Africans throughout the world.
Yet, in the context that he used George Floyd death, I do not agree with. This anger was being misdirected against Indo-Guyanese. In this way, his activism is polarising Guyanese.
I am not against his activism…just the way he conducts it. There was no need to misdirect that anger against Indo-Guyanese.

Yours faithfully
Sean Ori

