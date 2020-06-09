Why Dr. David Hinds’ activism is polarising Guyanese

DEAR EDITOR,

In my letter “David Hinds’ column show a polarising activism” (KN, 8th June 2020), I stipulated that Dr. David Hinds activism is polarising Guyanese.

Please allow me this opportunity to elaborate.

There can be no denying that there is a lot of anger in the manner George Floyd died when a White police officer in America suffocated him by pressing his knee on his neck.

Dr. David Hinds knew there was a lot of anger among people mainly Africans throughout the world.

Yet, in the context that he used George Floyd death, I do not agree with. This anger was being misdirected against Indo-Guyanese. In this way, his activism is polarising Guyanese.

I am not against his activism…just the way he conducts it. There was no need to misdirect that anger against Indo-Guyanese.

Yours faithfully

Sean Ori