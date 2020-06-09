We are a resilient people and we will overcome COVID-19

DEAR EDITOR,

Permit me some space in your letter pages to share my brief thoughts on the upcoming national examinations. Guyana has been told that schools will be reopened for the sitting of the Grade Six, CSEC and CAPE examinations. This decision by the Education Ministry has received mixed reviews with both opponents and proponents of this decision.

As a parent of a child who will be sitting the NGSA exam, I too, am concerned about the dangers of COVID-19 and how it can affect my family and me. As a parent, I have to be reasonable and practical about my decisions. In relation to the opening of schools, I must say that I commend the MoE for making this bold but necessary decision in ensuring our children write these examinations that they were preparing a long time for, despite the prevailing situation.

What has given me the confidence in the MoE’s decision is the publishing and gazetting of the Examination Order which outlines a series of measures which I am satisfied will be adequate in protecting not only the children and teachers but everyone involved.

At this time, no one can be sure how long this COVID-19 situation is going to be around for. If this disease is to continue being a part of our lives for another two or three years, how long we will be at a standstill and having our children at home?

Editor, while it is understandable the outcry of some parents at the decision of the MoE, I noticed that the reopening of the schools was not a decision taken alone by the MoE. I recall reading in one of the newspapers that guidance was given by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) also the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) along with the COVID-19 Task Force that approved the reopening of school.

I wonder if my fellow parents have considered the confusion that can arise from not holding not only the NGSA exams, which places children into secondary schools but also CSEC and CAPE which is necessary for university acceptance and employment. As parents, we cannot look at this situation from a narrow view, not writing these exams will set the children back for a considerable amount of time.

I hear the talk that our children will not adhere to social distancing and the other measures to protect them, and this offends me. Many parents are taking our children for granted, once we explain the importance of these measures, I am confident that these smart children will adapt quickly to the new norms.

As a country, we have to adjust to deal with what is before us. We are a resilient people and we will overcome COVID-19.

Regards,

Elizabeth Williams

Parent