Two in custody for the alleged rape of a Corentyne woman

The police on the Corentyne are investigating an alleged rape that occurred on the Corentyne foreshore on the 4th June 2020. Regional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed that there were three persons originally in custody but one was released on station bail while the two others remain arrested.

According to information provided by the police, the young woman, aged 26, who is married, was imbibing with a male when he asked her to follow him to the foreshore. There she said, she was held at knifepoint and was raped by two men (one of which she identified) in the presence of the male who she was imbibing with.

While it is unclear how she made her way out from the foreshore, Kaieteur News was told by the police that she relayed what took place to her husband who then confronted the male his wife was drinking with and a fight ensued. The husband reportedly injured the man.

A medical was conducted on the alleged victim but Brutus disclosed that the results were not made available to him as yet. The police are investigating.