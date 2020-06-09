The ‘Sonny’ Ramphal Story

Latest update June 9th, 2020 12:59 AM
Sir Shridath Ramphal is Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s most eminent statesman. He has had a sterling career spanning more than 60 years in the service of his native country, Guyana; his wider home, the Caribbean; and the Commonwealth of Nations. Popularly known as “Sonny”, this former Attorney General of Guyana and Secretary General of the Commonwealth was instrumental in the work of the now defunct West Indian Federation, the establishment of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, and the work of international commissions. He has been heralded for his contributions.
He remains the Caribbean’s most decorated citizen, having the distinction of being honoured by more than 20 states. Among his many awards are the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Order of the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa.
Below is a link to this short but inspiring documentary which traces the stellar career of Sir Shridath Ramphal who, despite his advanced age, continues his work in the service of his country and regional integration.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?vphBOQ5-eko0&feature youtu.be
Jun 09, 2020Golden Jaguars; Guyana men’s senior football team, duo of Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett are back in the ‘land of many waters’ after being stranded in Miami, Florida, USA, for four months....
Jun 09, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 07, 2020
Dr. David Hinds, in a letter on me, once wrote; “But he (Freddie) is not entitled to create his context and fit other... more
Now that the elections recount is over, it is time for the other immediate priority to be addressed: the COVID 19 epidemic.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]