Eighty persons recover from COVID-19 – No new cases in seven days

With eighty recoveries from the coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health,(MoPH) is still warning that the public continues to exercise the guidelines set to protect them against the disease.

Giving an update on Guyana‘s progress, Dr. Ertenisa Hamilton, Director of Primary Health Care, noted that while there has been no new cases in the past seven days, it does not mean, however, that the nation can return to business as usual.

“In fact, I encourage you to be extremely vigilant, as our vulnerability for imported cases is heightened given the current situation in the countries around us. In the last 24 hours, Brazil recorded 30,830 new cases and 1,127 deaths; Suriname now has ninety positive cases with eight new cases in the last 24 hours and in neighbouring Venezuela, there are 58 new cases,” she said.

Dr. Hamilton reminded that all Guyanese play an important role the crisis.

“If you follow all guidelines, we will be on our way to limiting transmission and flattening the curve making our return to normalcy sooner than later. I plead with you for us to work together to defy the corona virus disease,” she said.

According to Dr. Hamilton, the figures show that of yesterday, of the eight tests done, there are no new cases, our COVID-19 deaths remain at twelve and the number of confirmed cases 154.

“To date,” she noted, “the total number of persons tested is 1,816 with the total number of negative cases being 1,662. In total, 2,651 tests have been conducted. We currently have eighty-four (84) persons that have recovered, fifty-eight (58) active cases in institutional isolation, two (2) patients in the COVID ICU and fourteen (14) persons in institutional quarantine. According to WHO, the global statistics shows the total number of cases is 6, 799, 713 with 397, 388 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the total number of positive cases is 3, 234, 875 with 179,394 deaths.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Hamilton noted that kudos must be given to the rapid response, mobile unit and surveillance teams and the staff at the National Reference Laboratory, whose coordinated efforts are allowing the MoPH to track, diagnose and manage patients in an efficient manner.