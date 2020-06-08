WHEN SANCTIONS PIN PON JOSEPH’S COAT

Mih having trouble wid mih kyart

One wheel heading for de gutter,

De other missing ee main spoke,

And de axle still pon life support.

Ah hire dis lady Clarioteer

To put tings back in order.

But you won’t believe de actions

Ah seeing from de chair.

Mih use to wuk wid donkey kyart.

Wha does keep de wheel from wabbling?

You have to clip de linchpin tight

And meck sure dat it stay secure.

Chacha Sam send we down a lady

She name is Saranand Linchpin.

Hope she tekkin name and namba

Of all de actas acting falsely.

And when de Ides of June come rung:

Results should line up wid de score.

Odderwise, all awee gon pay de price,

When sanctions pin pon Joseph’s coat.

Tulsi