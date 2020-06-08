Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Mih having trouble wid mih kyart
One wheel heading for de gutter,
De other missing ee main spoke,
And de axle still pon life support.
Ah hire dis lady Clarioteer
To put tings back in order.
But you won’t believe de actions
Ah seeing from de chair.
Mih use to wuk wid donkey kyart.
Wha does keep de wheel from wabbling?
You have to clip de linchpin tight
And meck sure dat it stay secure.
Chacha Sam send we down a lady
She name is Saranand Linchpin.
Hope she tekkin name and namba
Of all de actas acting falsely.
And when de Ides of June come rung:
Results should line up wid de score.
Odderwise, all awee gon pay de price,
When sanctions pin pon Joseph’s coat.
Tulsi
