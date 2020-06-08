Umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall passes away

Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:40 AM
The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council and the Berbice Cricket Umpires’ Association have expressed sympathy to the family of the late umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall.
A release from the BCUA read; “It is with a very sad and heavy heart that we learnt about the passing of Berbice first division umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall of Fyrish Village, following an accident at the No 19 Public Road. We were informed that he was riding his motor cycle when he was struck down. Indeed it is a sudden blow to the cricket family. Condolences to the brother’s family from the BCUA.
A text from the GCUC stated that, “On behalf of all Umpires and Members of the GCUC, we wish to extend our sincere condolences to the relatives, friends, and associates of Bro Shivpersaud Shivdyall. To BCUA, the umpires family and fraternity we share your lost and grief. Please extend to the family our deepest sympathy. May his soul rest in peace.”
