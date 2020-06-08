The visionary fortitude of each federation/association will be tested going forward

By Franklin Wilson

The way forward for many, if not all, of the sports associations and federations in Guyana would come under tremendous scrutiny whenever we return to some level of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Every nation in the world has come under the radar for the way they have been handling the crisis, some have stood up to the challenge and have come up with strategies to contain and control, while other nations have been stuttering in their response to the deadly disease which has seen over 400,000 deaths worldwide with over 7 million persons infected.

The sports world has not been speared and while we’ve not been hit as hard in this arena, the test awaits ahead; how association/federation leaders will map the way forward. At the world level there’s been much strategizing going on as the international bodies seek to return as fast as possible to normalcy.

Well, the same has to take place here. Some associations/federations have been meeting and working on how they would be dealing with the aftermath of the coronavirus. For sure, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and President K.A Juman Yassin would have their work cut out in rendering assistance not only financially but from an administrative perspective as well.

Many of these bodies have been stuttering from an administrative standpoint, visionary leadership being one of the major challenges. The lack of competitive activities has added to that dilemma and it would be a serious challenge to rise like a beacon whenever normalcy returns in whatever shape or form.

Athletes no doubt, would be holding their leaders to account and finding funding to host competitions and tournaments would be yet another major challenge. Businesses have been facing their own tests also; the political landscape has added to the list of challenges which means that readily accessing funds to offset activities for athletes in all the sports would present a stern test for presidents and their executives.

Some associations/federations, which have access to funding from their international bodies, might have an easier pathway when it comes to competitions and tournaments and even in such instances the level of visionary leadership in charting the way, would be interesting to see.

The female segment of most of the sports would need way more help and support. Many have been proffering the notion that our female athletes stand to lose (suffer) more or even be shut out; however, this must not be allowed to ever happen. The level of attention that would be given to our female athletes would be interesting to see, it must have a high level, of priority.

Associations/federations must plan and put systems in place to capture and cater for our female athletes in a serious way now, more than ever. While we have been on shutdown, one would expect that presidents, secretaries and their executive members have been interacting using the respective social media platforms to prepare for the re-start of action, whenever that is.

Failure so to do would be evident and reflective in how these bodies are able to rebound and cater for the resumption of activities. Those which have failed to plan would come under severe scrutiny from their constituents, or at least one is tempted to think so. Time will surely tell.