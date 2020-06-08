Teen of Guyanese parentage accepted to 30 US colleges

– offered $1M in scholarships

Getting accepted into 30 colleges across the United States with a US$1M in scholarships is no easy feat.

For 17-year-old Saniya Gajadhar, a New Yorker born to Guyanese parents, it took dedication, drive, consistency and of course, a solid support system at home and school.

The High School for Community Leadership senior is the proud daughter of Christina Ramrattan and Roopnarine Gajadhar.

She said, however, that it was her grandparents, Rajindrah and Vadewattie Ramrattan, who were the first to achieve the American dream.

“My maternal grandfather was born in Fyrish Village (Corentyne, Berbice) and came to this country with just little to his name. Together with my grandmother, he worked to establish a successful electrical contracting company,” Gajadhar explained.

And though, her family left Guyana so long ago, they remain close-knitted.

Gajadhar shares a home with her parents and maternal grandparents. “I think, it’s a cultural thing because most kids at school only live with their parents. As a kid, I never understood this but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

Speaking about her achievement, Gajadhar said though she has never been to her parents’ homeland, she hopes to visit Guyana someday soon.

She recalled the joy, opening all those acceptance letters brought to her family. She said it brought her immense satisfaction knowing her grandparents were there to witness.

“We were all so happy. My mom and my grandmother cried a bit when we saw how many schools wanted me.”

The teen was accepted by several top schools in the United States including University of Michigan, University of Kansas, Michigan State University, Arizona State University, Pennsylvania University and Syracuse University, and St. John’s University.

Still not quite over the excitement of completing High School, Gajadhar is already committed to studying at St. John’s University.

She explained that the school is not just closer to her family, it also offers courses in sports management and business—two subjects for which she aims to have a career.

“My dream is to become a sports lawyer or agent but I definitely want a career in sport management and I also want a law degree so that’s what I am aiming for,” she said.

She explained that sports management has been close to her heart ever since she fell in love with doing in it in High School.

“I was always good at school but I didn’t play sport because of my asthma…then my high school coach Mr. Robert Jones encouraged me to get involved. He offered to let me manage the boys’ basketball team, I took up the challenge, researched as much as could about it and I have loved it ever since.”

Gajadhar noted that her work with the boys’ basketball team boosted her confidence and helped her decide on a career path early on.

“It‘s something I never knew I wanted to do until I tried it.”

She also sees the need for more female representation in the sports industry.

“I think that’s part of why I want to be in sports management because it is a very male-dominated field so there is definitely need for more females to break the glass ceiling.”

In the meantime, Gajadhar who is expected to graduate from St. John’s in 2025, hopes that other girls would follow her footsteps and aim for careers that they are most passionate about.

“I would advise other little girls, to follow their dreams no matter how big or small.” (Rehanna Ramsay)