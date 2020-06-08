Soulja Bai dance like Travolta

Dem boys from de Waterfalls paper send some questions fuh Soulja Bai answer. De man issue a statement on Saturday. It lang, lang but short, short when it comes to dem boys’ questions.

Dem boys want know if Soulja Bai gun accept de results of de recount.

But like Soulja Bai in a dancing mood. He danced around de questions wha dem boys send.

He gat mo moves dan Travolta. Dem boys seh he scanting, slipping and sliding all over de place. All he seh is dat he gun abide by any declaration wha de GEE-CUM Chairman mek.

He talkin all kind of story wha nah gat no relevance. He seh GEE-CUM gat fuh study Caricom Report. Like he nah rememba dat de court seh dat GEE-CUM is wan independent body which gat to mek its own decisions and nlt obligated to Caricom.

Dem boys get news fuh Soulja Bai. Dem boys nah trust GEE-CUM, Claw-dette, Lolofield or Mine or Yours. Dat is why dem boys asking wan simple question to Soulja Bai: “Will you accept the results of the recount?”

Dem boys nah wan go near GED-CUM with a ten-foot pole.

Imagine documents from 29 polling books gone missing in action. Dem boys seh 29 Presiding Officers in one area can’t mek mistake like dat. Dem had to get instruction from somebody.

Dem boys gat a suspect.

Dem boys still waiting fuh GEE-CUM fuh provide de names of dem DROs who GEE-CUM claiming never get any instruction fuh put dem documents in de poll bag.

Dem boys believe dat GEE-CUM get compromise a long time now and dat is why dem boys nah trust them from now till de end of nevah.

Talk half and wait fuh Claw-dette do she last-minute dance.