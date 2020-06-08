Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Referring to President as ‘sanctimonious gangster’ is nasty

Jun 08, 2020 Letters

Dear Editor,
In undiplomatic language, the caretaker president is being referred to in Caribbean circles a ‘sanctimonious gangster’.  This is nasty plain and simple.  Regardless of our views and opinions of the caretaker president such a description and language has no place in Caribbean diction and cannot be condoned and must be condemned.
Shamshun Mohamed 

  • Knee on democracy’s neck

    Walter Rodney, who was assassinated 40 years ago, never underestimated the importance of race. He appreciated how race... more

