Referring to President as ‘sanctimonious gangster’ is nasty

Dear Editor,

In undiplomatic language, the caretaker president is being referred to in Caribbean circles a ‘sanctimonious gangster’. This is nasty plain and simple. Regardless of our views and opinions of the caretaker president such a description and language has no place in Caribbean diction and cannot be condoned and must be condemned.

Shamshun Mohamed