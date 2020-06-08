Referring to President as ‘sanctimonious gangster’ is nasty

Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
In undiplomatic language, the caretaker president is being referred to in Caribbean circles a ‘sanctimonious gangster’. This is nasty plain and simple. Regardless of our views and opinions of the caretaker president such a description and language has no place in Caribbean diction and cannot be condoned and must be condemned.
Shamshun Mohamed
