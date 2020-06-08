Mixed emotions as recount of votes ends

– Final tabulation to be completed today

By Shikema Dey

The anticipated end of the National Recount of ballots cast at the March 2, 2020 General and Region Elections arrived with mixed emotions being expressed by representatives of the 11 political parties who contested the elections.

Day 33 of the recount saw the end of the physical count of ballots cast, while the tabulation process will continue today.

According to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, GECOM tabulated 2,325 Statements of Recount (SORs) for General Elections and 2,244 for Regional. This leaves 14 SORs for General and 95 SORs for Regional to be tabulated today.

CELEBRATIONS AND MIXED FEELINGS

A show of solidarity between Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition along with party representatives from the smaller political parties was displayed when the final ballot box was removed from a container.

Cheers of celebration were heard as the party agents clapped and took photos with the last ballot box before it was taken to the counting station. Most of the party agents were present in the compound of the Arthur Chung Conference Center, the site for the recount, since the commencement on May 6.

With the recount completed, the tabulation will wrap up sometime today, Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield will then compile a report on the recount, the tabulation and the observation reports accumulated during the process.

Based on the figures emanating from the end of Day 33, the Opposition has a more than 15,000 vote lead ahead of the incumbent Coalition.

Dr. Irfaan Ali, Presidential Candidate of the PPP was in high spirits as he exited the ACCC compound. Loud cheers from the Guardians of Democracy, supporters and well wishers were heard as Ali made his way from the recount side. During a brief interview with the press, Ali reminded supporters to not celebrate prematurely until the final declaration is announced by GECOM.

“I want to make it very clear that this phase or exercise is not over until the declaration is made but the recount is over and we have inputted all the SORs and the results show exactly what we said, the PPP/C would win these elections by well over 15,000 votes,” Ali said.

He went on to say that “This is a moment for us to reflect also, for us to come together as a country, come together as a people and embrace the future, learn the challenges in building a stronger and more prosperous Guyana in which all of us can fulfill over dreams and aspirations.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Opposition General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo who visited the Conference Center. Jagdeo, commenting on the overall recount process lauded GECOM Chair, Claudette Singh for “taking charge” of the process.

“We are thankful that the recount has come to an end. A lot of people put in hard work for this, the Commission especially, the Chair, she spent every day here and that was beyond the call of duty. The entire country wanted her to take charge of the process because of what happened at the Ashmin’s building. She led the process from the front and the Commission was there to give guidance every step of the way.”

While the Opposition and team were in high spirits, representatives of the newer parties expressed mixed feelings at the recount’s end. Timothy Jonas, the Chairman of A New And Unity Guyana (ANUG) expressed disappointment that the tabulation exercise was not streamed live due to issues with the internet.

This he says, is reminiscent of the occurrence at the Ashmin’s Media Center.

“Why is it that on the last day, the last evening, we’re on an internet blackout so that we can’t complete the live streaming of the inevitable. It harks back to the uncertainty of Ashmin’s building, so I personally am in a state of some anxiety. Why are we having internet problems on the last evening.”

Presidential Candidate of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) Rondha Lam while commenting on the process expressed feelings of nervousness and noted that within the space of the tabulation and the report submission, Guyanese need to be alert.

“I am numb, my brain hurts, my head hurts, none of this is normal. It has been a harrowing month just sitting there, watching those numbers, working our way through and the process is still not finished. I can guarantee you that there is a court case involved,” Lam told the press.

According to her, “Whichever side this doesn’t go in favour of, there will be a fight.”