Local referees for three month FIBA training

The Guyana Basketball Officials Council (GBOC) is set to benefit from a three-month Referees’ Online Training programme which is being facilitated by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in collaboration with the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC).

The programme which begins today will feature four modules that will each last approximately two weeks and will conclude on August 14.

Today’s session, like the others, will be done via the popular Zoom app and it will feature rules of the game basketball pertaining to Travelling, Unsportsmanlike Foul, Block/Charge and Communication.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, head of the GBOC, Dexter Douglas, shared that he was happy that the local officials will have this opportunity to do this course since it will help strengthen and update the knowledge of both seasoned referees and newcomers.

He further posited that, “I hope that we can have as much participants as possible. Not only officials but coaches and players as well because many don’t know all the rules of the game and this would benefit the sport locally in general. Many times at games, coaches and players contest some clear calls and this is mainly because they don’t understand all of the rules.”

Following the first module that will finish on June 19, module two will run from June 25 to July 6 and will feature rules pertaining to Backcourt, Individual Officiating, Mental Skills, Act of Shooting and Ball Control.

Subsequently, module three will run from July 14 – July 25 with focus on Three-person officiating, Basket Interference, Intro to Basketball Knowledge, Contact Criteria and Game Tempo while module four that deals with Coach/Player & referee relationship, Flopping/Post Play, Fitness and Nutrition, Special Situation and game Management will commence on August 3rd.