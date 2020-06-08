David Hinds’ column show a polarising activism

Dear Editor,

After reading Dr. David Hinds column “There is knee on Black Guyana neck too” (KN, 7th June 2020) I am not sure that the gentleman understands how polarising his activism is. It polarised Guyanese in the past and will polarise Guyanese again.

I am not sure that Dr. Hinds knows what he is trying to achieve. Is it more empowerment for Black Guyanese? Is it political power, economic power and social development for Black Guyanese? Is it a United Guyana?

If it is all of the above, then a combative approach will not work as there are other races as well. How about trying to build bridges in between communities as oppose to burning bridges in between communities?

I understand that people want respect, but Dr. Hinds seems to want respect for being Black as opposed to being a person. Respect is something that you earn from people not demand from people. People will never respect you for who you are if they do not know you. Hence, building bridges in between communities is essential in people getting to know each other.

Aside from the above, Dr. Hinds does not come across as a person who respects other races. This is not to say that he is racist. He sees the flaws in other races as oppose to the good in people. Every race has miscreants. I wish Dr. David Hinds success in his activism but I just wish he would consider its effects on polarising Guyanese.

Yours Faithfully

Sean Ori