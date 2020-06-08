Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

David Hinds’ column show a polarising activism

Jun 08, 2020 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
After reading Dr. David Hinds column “There is knee on Black Guyana neck too” (KN, 7th June 2020) I am not sure that the gentleman understands how polarising his activism is. It polarised Guyanese in the past and will polarise Guyanese again.
I am not sure that Dr. Hinds knows what he is trying to achieve. Is it more empowerment for Black Guyanese? Is it political power, economic power and social development for Black Guyanese? Is it a United Guyana?
If it is all of the above, then a combative approach will not work as there are other races as well. How about trying to build bridges in between communities as oppose to burning bridges in between communities?
I understand that people want respect, but Dr. Hinds seems to want respect for being Black as opposed to being a person. Respect is something that you earn from people not demand from people. People will never respect you for who you are if they do not know you. Hence, building bridges in between communities is essential in people getting to know each other.
Aside from the above, Dr. Hinds does not come across as a person who respects other races. This is not to say that he is racist. He sees the flaws in other races as oppose to the good in people. Every race has miscreants. I wish Dr. David Hinds success in his activism but I just wish he would consider its effects on polarising Guyanese.
Yours Faithfully 
Sean Ori 

Similar Articles

Sports

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Local referees for three month FIBA training

Jun 08, 2020

The Guyana Basketball Officials Council (GBOC) is set to benefit from a three-month Referees’ Online Training programme which is being facilitated by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)...
Read More
The visionary fortitude of each federation/association will be tested going forward

The visionary fortitude of each...

Jun 08, 2020

Umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall passes away

Umpire Gangapersaud Shivdyall passes away

Jun 08, 2020

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad for England disturbing – GCB

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad...

Jun 07, 2020

Albion CCCC once again takes umbrage with non-selection of Veerasammy Permaul

Albion CCCC once again takes umbrage with...

Jun 07, 2020

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby glory Wants to see a Rugby stadium in Guyana during his time

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby...

Jun 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Knee on democracy’s neck

    Walter Rodney, who was assassinated 40 years ago, never underestimated the importance of race. He appreciated how race... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019