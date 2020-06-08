Conservationist says ExxonMobil being treated with kid gloves

– EPA Head insists regulatory body has no sacred cows

By Kiana Wilburg

As a result of mechanical issues being experienced with a gas compressor for the Liza Destiny oil vessel, ExxonMobil has been engaging in the flaring of gas which releases toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. But Conservationist Annette Arjoon-Martins has expressed concern that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has allowed ExxonMobil to continue operations as per normal, rather than asking the oil giant to pause its operations until the technical glitches are fixed.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News recently, Arjoon-Martins said the EPA was not so lenient when it cracked down on other onshore companies such as Troy Resources and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) for environmental breaches.

The Conservationist recalled that last month, EPA Head, Dr. Vincent Adams had told the media that DDL would be fined $1.6 million dollars for spilling over 30,000 liters of Bunker C fuel. He had said, too, that it would stand the cost of an environmental impact assessment that would be done. Arjoon-Martins questioned why the same was not done to ExxonMobil which has been burning associated gas for six months. The advocate for the protection of the environment said that the EPA is perhaps being lenient with the American company as she noted that there are well documented cases where the agency was strict with other companies when they are found to be polluting the environment.

She said, “ExxonMobil needs to atone for this reckless pollution of the environment.”

But Dr. Adams told Kaieteur News that he does not agree with the criticism leveled by the Conservationist, while adding that the EPA is not in the business of shutting down businesses once they show willingness to corporate and meet certain standards.

Dr. Adams said, “We have not shut down a single company for not meeting standards unless they refuse to work with us. I don’t know what the motive behind her statement could be but it is false and unfair. We have been working with numerous companies to get into compliance while they continue to operate.”

He added, “…We have been harsh even on the spraying of insecticides in the agricultural sector. We have been working with everyone who works outside of the standards. We are not in the business of shutting things down but let me make it clear, the EPA has no sacred cows.”

The official said that indeed, the flaring of over nine billion cubic feet of gas is indeed significant but noted that is a lesson for all stakeholders connected to the matter.

PERMISSIBLE

The flaring of over nine billion cubic feet of gas by ExxonMobil in the Stabroek Block has left several local and international environmentalists completely alarmed, especially when one takes into consideration the nation’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gases.

In a recent interview he had done with this newspaper, Dr. Adams said he agrees with industry stakeholders that the amount of gas flared is significant. He stated however that the company’s permit makes allowance for the conditions under which the associated gas was burnt.

Dr. Adams said that ExxonMobil’s environmental permit clearly states that there shall be no flaring, except in the case of startup or emergency.

He said, “What is happening is part of startup and it took longer than expected because of equipment failure. It is the first time they are using a particular design for the compressor for the Liza Destiny FPSO. You can build compressors and everything onshore but when you test it with a different type of gas on the site, it is a different ball game.”

The official added, “…So this is not a breach of license or permit. This is part of start-up.”

Based on the information he received from ExxonMobil, Dr. Adams said that these issues would not be encountered for the start-up of other projects such as Payara and Liza Phase Two.

Dr. Adams shared as well that the EPA is satisfied that ExxonMobil has done everything within its power to address the issues while noting that it has already started cutting back on the gas being flared. The EPA Head said, “We are monitoring it and really pressuring them on this. They would not get a free pass for the next time. If they flare outside of what the permit states, there are provisions for penalties.” According to the EPA’s laws, which date back to 1996, it allows the regulatory body to institute a maximum penalty of about $1M.