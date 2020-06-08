Burst pipe results in water damage at Finance Ministry – Report

Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A broken pipe at the Ministry of Finance building on Main Street yesterday evening resulted in significant water damage to the roof, documents and computers, according to reports reaching Kaieteur News.
Some reports suggest that it was the Finance Minister Winston Jordan’s office that was flooded. Video footage sent to Kaieteur News showed a flooded section of the Finance Ministry with soaked boxes filled with documents, computers and significant damage to the roofing.
Fire Chief Marlon Gentle confirmed that the report was made sometime yesterday afternoon of a fire at the Finance Ministry building.
When fire tenders arrived however, there was no evidence of a fire, only water damages to a section of the building.
According to Gentle, checks were made to the building and they found no evidence of a fire.
When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Finance Ministry, Wanita Huburn told Kaieteur News that “I’m pretty sure I heard of no fire at the Ministry of Finance.”
An employee attached to the Ministry told Kaieteur News that while there was no fire, a “burst pipe” triggered the fire alarm, causing the damage.
An investigation has been launched into the incident.
Jun 08, 2020The Guyana Basketball Officials Council (GBOC) is set to benefit from a three-month Referees’ Online Training programme which is being facilitated by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA)...
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 08, 2020
Jun 07, 2020
Jun 07, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
I have submitted twice in these columns since Mingo’s ugly and graphic rigging of the 2020 election that the subsequent... more
Walter Rodney, who was assassinated 40 years ago, never underestimated the importance of race. He appreciated how race... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]