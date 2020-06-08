Burst pipe results in water damage at Finance Ministry – Report

A broken pipe at the Ministry of Finance building on Main Street yesterday evening resulted in significant water damage to the roof, documents and computers, according to reports reaching Kaieteur News.

Some reports suggest that it was the Finance Minister Winston Jordan’s office that was flooded. Video footage sent to Kaieteur News showed a flooded section of the Finance Ministry with soaked boxes filled with documents, computers and significant damage to the roofing.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle confirmed that the report was made sometime yesterday afternoon of a fire at the Finance Ministry building.

When fire tenders arrived however, there was no evidence of a fire, only water damages to a section of the building.

According to Gentle, checks were made to the building and they found no evidence of a fire.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the Finance Ministry, Wanita Huburn told Kaieteur News that “I’m pretty sure I heard of no fire at the Ministry of Finance.”

An employee attached to the Ministry told Kaieteur News that while there was no fire, a “burst pipe” triggered the fire alarm, causing the damage.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.