APNU’s constant beating down of own polling day staff is disturbing

Latest update June 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
Please permit me a little space in your newspaper to say a few things about Guyana’s election that’s bothering me. I want to start with the coalition constant and overbearing beat-down of the polling agents that worked recently concluded election.
The way they’re being talked about by the upper echelons in the APNU is very disturbing to say the least. APNU is basically calling them incompetent and compromised and it seems that none of them are either willing or able to defend themselves from the daily attacks.
The sad part about it is that if election were held tomorrow, 95 percent of those same people will be working the polls as agents of APNU. For all the fraud that APNU is claiming that happened, not even one of the polling agents or election observers were able to detect it on Election Day.
Just a suggestion for the APNU: instead of spending forty thousand US dollars monthly on a lobbying firm, maybe invest that money on education for your polling day staff and maybe, just maybe you won’t have to bash them daily. I wonder what the likes of David Hinds and Lincoln Lewis have to say about the daily bashing of these workers.
Yours Faithfully
Ayaz Mohamed
