Safeguarding the Children:

The Child Protection Agency (CPA) officers have been making the rounds to ensure children are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The officers would have visited Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8 & 9 along with police ranks and others investigating child abuse and even delivering supplies to the most vulnerable.
Jun 07, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board said in a release that they are expressing bewilderment on the omission of Veerasammy Permaul from the Windies upcoming tour of England. The release noted, “Permaul’s...
