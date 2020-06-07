Latest update June 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Safeguarding the Children:

Jun 07, 2020 News 0

The Child Protection Agency (CPA) officers have been making the rounds to ensure children are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The officers would have visited Regions 1, 4, 6, 7, 8 & 9 along with police ranks and others investigating child abuse and even delivering supplies to the most vulnerable.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad for England disturbing – GCB

Veerasammy Permaul omission from Windies squad for England disturbing...

Jun 07, 2020

The Guyana Cricket Board said in a release that they are expressing bewilderment on the omission of Veerasammy Permaul from the Windies upcoming tour of England. The release noted, “Permaul’s...
Read More
Albion CCCC once again takes umbrage with non-selection of Veerasammy Permaul

Albion CCCC once again takes umbrage with...

Jun 07, 2020

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby glory Wants to see a Rugby stadium in Guyana during his time

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby...

Jun 06, 2020

Edmonds believes AAG can pull off National senior c/ships

Edmonds believes AAG can pull off National senior...

Jun 06, 2020

CWI releases statement on Equality

CWI releases statement on Equality

Jun 06, 2020

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue with Permaul Berbician says he was available for English tour

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue...

Jun 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019