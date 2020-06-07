Rice farmer pinned to death by toppled tractor

Relatives, close friends and colleagues are mourning the death of a Berbice man after he was crushed by the tractor, which he was operating in the Number 72 Village backlands.

The man has been identified as 49-year-old Ganesh Jahaman of Number 72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

According to another farmer who has worked with Jahaman, he was in the rice fields in the backlands of Number 72 Village when the incident occurred.

He reported that the tractor, which Jahaman was operating encountered some difficulties manoeuvring the slushy terrain and toppled.

Unfortunately, Jahaman fell and the tractor toppled on top of him and he was pinned.

“Well all me know is that he binna prepare the field and the tractor he binna drive, topple pon top he”.

Farmers, who were also working in the rice field, rushed to Jahaman’s assistance but were unsuccessful in freeing him.

This forced the men to contact the police who later arrived and assisted in removing Jahaman’s body.

He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.