Oil-spill gon cause we fuh pay till de end of never

Dem Boy Seh…

Pray to de Creatah dat Guyana nah get an oil-spill. De oil gon destroy de fishing industry and de coastline. It gon seep into dem drainage canals and find its way up dem creek and destroy de water wha some people does use fuh cook dem food and wash dem clothes with. It gon be real sufferin.

But it gon get moh wuss. Guyana gat to pay fuh de cost of any oil-spill cleanup and damages not covered by insurance. Dem oil company get de man, wha gon soon ‘Trot’ off into de political wilderness, fuh sign a contract which seh dat we gat to pay fuh recover de cost of the oil-spill cleanup. Imagine dat!

Is dat not advantage and eye pass to de highest extent?

Dem boys seh if de oil spill reach dem islands like Trinidad, Guyana gun be paying tell de end of never. So pray dat none never happen.

De only way dat Guyana will not pay is if dem can prove dat de incident which cause de oil spill was caused not just by negligence but by ‘gross’ negligence. Now how dem boys gon prove dat?

Dem boys keep hearing all de time how dem oil company tek risk and therefore dem gat to recover dem costs.

But what risk dem tek? Once dem find oil, de risk gone. Dem can recover all de money dem spend. Dem call dat de-risking de basin. But while dem de-risking de basin, we getting de shaft.

Talk half and wait fuh Trotty fuh answer why he sign de contract.