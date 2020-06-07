Miners’ body urges credible conclusion of national vote recount

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is calling on all political parties to support the speedy and credible conclusion of the national vote recount of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In a statement yesterday, the GGDMA noted that once this is accomplished, Guyana must move forward in a democratic and peaceful environment.

The GGDMA said it represents some 100,000 Guyanese adults who are involved either directly or indirectly in the local mining industry- a source of significant political influence –25 to 30 percent of the voting population.

According to the statement, the association once again calls on all parties to respect the process of the recount and follow the laws of Guyana.

“Any government that is sworn in based on non-credible results will not receive desired public support and international recognition. We need the support and backing of our international partners to not only purchase our exports, but also, as a net importer, to give us access to many of the goods we rely on in our daily lives. It is concerning that Guyana could face sanctions that would cripple our fledgling economy,” the organisation led by miner, President Adron Alphonso said in a statement.

The GGDMA had repeatedly called for the transition of government to only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results.

Further, the statement added that, “The current global pandemic has placed our country in an even more precarious position, which we desperately need international backing and funding. Thus far, no significant funding for our fight against the COVID-19 disease has been forthcoming and it is unlikely that substantial assistance will be given to an illegitimate regime.”

The GGDMA noted, too, that all Guyanese will face the harsh consequences as access to the funding made available by the World Bank, the IDB, the United Nations, and other global partners will be meager at best and non- existent at worst.

“We urge all parties to work diligently towards concluding a sound process that provides the democratic outcome that all Guyanese need and deserve,” the group said.

The Miners’ Association had previously warned the Guyana Elections Commission to follow the legally sanctioned process that would allow for the credible and transparent declaration of the results.

The GGDMA had noted a cloud of suspicion hanging over any future government would not augur well with the international community.

The GGDMA had called on the GECOM Chairwoman, Justice (Retired) Claudette Singh, for an expression of integrity by publicly denouncing any illegal proceedings and a return to an agreed process that fosters transparency.

“We further urge GECOM and all parties to complete the verification and tabulation process using the statement of polls and ensure that the final results are free from suspicion and doubt,” the association added.