June 8th, 2020

GECOM to tabulate ballot boxes with missing statutory documents

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) took a decision to tabulate the 29 ballot boxes from East Coast of Demerara Polling Stations with missing statutory documents.
“It was noted that the Commission does not intend to disenfranchise any elector. However, the Commission will continue to investigate the matter,” GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward relayed to the media earlier today.
The issue came to the fore on Friday after it was reported that 29 ballot boxes from the lower East Coast area would not be tabulated because key statutory documents were missing. The Coalition counting agents suggested “recount of votes not validated due to absence of statutory documents” be placed on the observation reports.
Of those 29 boxes, 28 were counted and tabulated but the tabulation supervisor was told to highlight the figures during the livestream of the tabulation exercise, pending the Commission’s decision on the way forward.

