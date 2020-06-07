Latest update June 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Man in custody after killing brother

Jun 07, 2020 News

A man has reportedly surrendered to police after stabbing his brother to death over an alleged row over a door early yesterday morning.

Dead labourer: Timothy Hodge

Timothy Hodge, 22, a labourer of Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara was killed at around 04:00hrs during an altercation with his elder brother.
The incident occurred at the victim’s home.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect entered the house and allegedly slammed the door on the victim who was entering behind him.
The victim felt offended and started an argument over the issue with his mother who was home at the time.
The woman then left the house and the victim shifted his attention to the suspect.
They began arguing and soon got into a physical altercation.
The victim reportedly found a piece of wood and attacked his brother who retaliated by fatally stabbing him to the neck with a scissors.
This caused Hodge to collapse on the floor.
Neighbours, who heard the commotion, alerted the police who arrived shortly after.
When ranks arrived, the victim’s body was found lying face down in a pool of blood but his brother was nowhere to be found.
Sometime later, however, the suspect made his way down to the Wales Police Station and turned himself in.
Investigations are currently ongoing, police said.

 

