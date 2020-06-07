Man in custody after killing brother

Latest update June 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
A man has reportedly surrendered to police after stabbing his brother to death over an alleged row over a door early yesterday morning.
Timothy Hodge, 22, a labourer of Sister’s Village, West Bank Demerara was killed at around 04:00hrs during an altercation with his elder brother.
The incident occurred at the victim’s home.
Kaieteur News understands that the suspect entered the house and allegedly slammed the door on the victim who was entering behind him.
The victim felt offended and started an argument over the issue with his mother who was home at the time.
The woman then left the house and the victim shifted his attention to the suspect.
They began arguing and soon got into a physical altercation.
The victim reportedly found a piece of wood and attacked his brother who retaliated by fatally stabbing him to the neck with a scissors.
This caused Hodge to collapse on the floor.
Neighbours, who heard the commotion, alerted the police who arrived shortly after.
When ranks arrived, the victim’s body was found lying face down in a pool of blood but his brother was nowhere to be found.
Sometime later, however, the suspect made his way down to the Wales Police Station and turned himself in.
Investigations are currently ongoing, police said.
Jun 07, 2020The Guyana Cricket Board said in a release that they are expressing bewilderment on the omission of Veerasammy Permaul from the Windies upcoming tour of England. The release noted, “Permaul’s...
Jun 07, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 05, 2020
In my 50 years of struggle and 32 years in the media, I have been called nasty, vulgar, defaming things that I expected... more
It is embarrassing that persons entrusted to administer the affairs of Guyana have a flawed understanding of the concept... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Adherence to democracy, including free and fair elections, has been on trial in the Caribbean Community... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]