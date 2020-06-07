3 recoveries, one new COVID-19 recorded

Latest update June 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health has reported that three more persons have recovered from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total to 80.
However, after five days in a row without any new cases recorded, the Ministry has confirmed one person has tested positive for the virus- this means the number of confirmed cases moves to 154.
Of the 154 cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths.
To date, 1797 persons have tested with 1643 of those yielding negative results.
There are 62 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana; 3 patients in the COVID-19 ICU at the GPHC and 14 persons in institutional quarantine.
Citizens are asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a facemask if they have to go out.
Globally, the WHO has reported as of June 6, 2020, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 6,663,304 with 392,802 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached a total of 3,155,370 with 176,167 deaths.
