Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby glory Wants to see a Rugby stadium in Guyana during his time

By Sean Devers

Regarded by many in the local Rugby fraternity, including National Captain Jamal Angus, as the best teenage Rugby talent in Guyana, fly-half Tyrese Prescod seems well poised to resurrect this country’s fortunes in a sport they dominated not so long ago.

Guyana won the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship seven times, as recent as 2016 and reached the finals in 2017 and 2018 where they lost to Jamaica on both occasions.

Prescod has played six matches for Guyana at the U-19 level since making his debut in 2016 and is currently training for the men’s senior team.

The multi-talented youngster, who had to choose between Football and Rugby, has also played in Trinidad for the Caribs Rugby team.

Born toTroy Prescod and Patrina Samuels in Georgetown Guyana, 18-year-old Tyrese attended Shermon Nursery, North Georgetown Primary and Chase Academic Foundation where he played Cricket for that School.

“Growing up in Campbellville are days to remember, we would play football, cricket and ‘sal out’ in the street and after get away for a swim,” informed Prescod.

My love for rugby developed when my uncle/coach Laurence Adonis, invited me to a match. Sitting looking on seeing how rough the game is I was slightly afraid but saying to myself quietly I can be better than them…. I always had that mentality. But I was also a footballer and it was quite a difficult decision from Football to Rugby.

I started to go three days to rugby training and two days to football, gradually gravitating to rugby but still loved football, so I spoke to my dad about it and he said it’s my decision but it would be better if I focused on one. Rugby came to my heart and not my mind and the rest is history,” Prescod reminisced.

“Rugby is a game of passion, sweat and tears. My love for rugby is overwhelming, it brings joy to me. Rugby keeps me humble and focus, interacting with people is an amazing feeling and Rugby offers some great opportunities which I am trying to grasp but I do it for the love,” said Prescod, who is currently employed at the Ministry of Health.

Prescod loves watching the Fiji Rugby team play.

“Their playing style is very unusual and have influenced my style. Two Fijian players who inspired me are William Ryder and Jerry Tuwai. Their work rate and commitment is excellent,” the Panthers player revealed.

“I will make Guyana proud again in the rugby world! Our standard had dropped for the last couple of years, so my role is to bring Guyana out of that slump and back to the top where we belong.

I also see myself playing in a pro league, a few Guyanese players have done it but I want to better them and learn as much as possible so I can get to the next level. But that comes with hard work, determination, consistency and humbleness. I want to be the first rugby player who sees a Rugby stadium built in Guyana in my time,” he declared wishfully.

When off the field, Prescod spends time with his family and friends; He a fan of video and board games and planting.

He can also play centre and prefers 7s because it more exciting and with more space he gets to showcase his footwork.

“As a youngster I would like to see more youths featuring in the senior team. Youths are the future, so we must not count them out. Moving forward hopeful the Union provides proper equipment and facilities so that the players can get the job done without complaining,” Prescod stated.

Prescod thanked his dad for helping his career to move forward and his Coach and Uncle, who he said has made him the youngster he is today on and off the field; teaching him everything he know about Rugby.

He also thanked God and his teammates Ryan Dey, Jamal Angus, Godfrey Broomes and Lancelot Adonis for their encouragement.