No, Lo Lo no, no Mango no, no Rawdette no

One of the comedies that came out of the no confidence motion (NCM) in 2018 will forever remain in the humourous culture of Guyana. After the Speaker called on Charrandass Persaud to vote on the NCM and he said yes, meaning he was voting for the motion, a female parliamentarian kept shouting, “no Charran, no.”

The Speaker of the House asked for a second round of voting which was improper. That decision was never highlighted because the NCM was won by the opposition so they had no time to delve into the decision of the Speaker at the time. Looking back, when the motion was put, it was voted upon and that was it. It was carried. There should have not been a second call

It was the uproar that the APNU+AFC created after the vote that led the Speaker to ask for a second casting. What happened is that the APNU+AFC created pandemonium and the Speaker either out of caution or deliberate judgment, wanted to ask Charran again. My personal take was that the second voting was taken in the hope that Charran would change his mind, but Charran had made up his mind a year prior.

In the uproar at the first round of voting and the Speaker asking for a second calling of names, this female MP’s decibels reverberated down Avenue of the Republic straight into Main Street taking in High Street and ended up on the waves of the Atlantic at Eve Leary. She kept shouting, no, Charran, no; no Charran no! And others joined the chorus of no, Charran no!

Charran left the country the same night, accompanied to the Ogle Airport by PPP personnel, Peter Ramsaroop. The next day, all the libel laws of the world were broken. In the total world of APNU, AFC, their surrogates and political prostitutes, the sermon was that Charran took a bribe.

The Chronicle stooped so low in the gutter that it was a historical low. Not even under Burnham’s and Jagdeo’s control did the Chronicle publish such egregious defamations. No editor under Burnham and Jagdeo would have done what the Chronicle did to Charran. My personal feeling is that the current editor of the Chronicle is the most unacceptable media personality this country has produced. If there is a change of government, I think before the ink is dried on the swearing-in paper, he should be ostracized from this society. The Chronicle has reached the apogee of depravity under the reign of APNU+AFC.

Barrington Braithwaite, a commissioner on the Ethnic Relations Commission, noted that Charran did take a bribe and Braithwaite went on to explain why. He wrote that Charran had a gambling habit. Image the acrobatic leap – from gambling to bribe-taking. Nothing wrong with leaping but where is the proof? In the same Chronicle, Moses Nagamootoo, a lawyer of all people, wrote that Charran took a bribe.

The Police Commissioner and his boss, the Minister of Public Security got onto the anti-Charran pantomime. The Commissioner said that Charran was being investigated for alleged bribery and the matter also involved national security. Minister Ramjattan told the nation, it was him that alerted Guyanese to the likely money-taking because he was told that Charran was asking about the purchase of gold.

It was this same minister, at a press conference who told us that the Russians came to rig the election for the PPP. He got word of it, and deported them. It turned out that the Russians were among the dead people on the cruise liner in the movie, “Ghost Ship,” the very jumbies that gave Nagamootoo fake numbers that gave APNU+AFC a victory on March 2.

So Charran voted for the opposition-sponsored NCM and because of that, he is accused of taking money. But why aren’t people shouting “No Lo Lo no; no, Mango no; no, Rawdette no?” Why isn’t the Police Commissioner investigating some election officials since certainly the Police Commissioner must know that what has gone on since March 4 constitutes a formidable assault on national security.

There is evidence that certain election officials had as their visitors at home, certain leaders from the PNC during the crisis that unfolded at the Ashmin’s building. This columnist has seen a still photo of certain top brass from APNU+AFC entering the home of an election official during the controversy of the Mingo tabulation. No one is shouting no, Rawdette no, no Lo Lo no, no Mango no, even though the evidence is more glaring than in Charran’s case. It just goes to show, what 21st century Guyana has become.