Joint Services receive face masks, gloves from CDC

Yesterday, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) presented a quantity of KN95 face masks and gloves to the Joint Services for use by officers when conducting their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Second from left) CDC Director-General Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, Deputy Commissioner of Guyana Police Force Paul Williams, Berbice Divisional Fire Officer, Dwayne Scotland (second from right) and Acting Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim (right)

Director-General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig explained that this donation was made possible through support from SBM Offshore Guyana.

“We have been able to talk to them to support this cause of ensuring that the law enforcement and joint services received adequate protection when they conduct their duties,” he said.

Last Friday, the Dutch floater company donated 30,000 pieces of protective gear which included gloves and masks to the CDC to help with the agency’s national response to the virus. It was noted that the items will later be distributed to the ranks at the various stations. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams thanked CDC for its support noting that this effort will definitely help those in the frontline.
“We know that these items are very essential in light of the COVID-19 situation,” Williams said, “We are the ones on the frontline and because of our frequent and regular engagements in all of the activities, we must protect ourselves to ensure that we can continue providing proper service.”

The CDC welcomes donations towards its national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclusive of food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies, or financing. Items can be sent to CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00hours. Funds can be deposited to the Commission’s Republic Bank account number 962356519938. (DPI)

 

New 2019