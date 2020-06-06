Incoming international mail impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday acknowledged in a press release that the closure of borders around the globe has badly affected the amount of mail coming into the country.

“Customers awaiting letters and parcels,” GPOC noted , “are asked to note that mails from the US, China, Hong King, Japan, Australia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Bahamas, Belize, Costa Rica, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Brazil and the Caribbean are affected by the suspension.”

According to the GPOC, the closure of borders and the suspension of mails by many countries have affected the ability of the entity to effectively carry out its obligations.

“Customers are advised,” the release cautioned, “that both incoming and outgoing international mails have been affected. This does not apply to mails from Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Tortola.”

GPOC said it will continue to monitor the situation globally and make the necessary adjustment to its service. The country’s borders and airports have been closed since March.