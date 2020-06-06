Latest update June 6th, 2020 10:52 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Incoming international mail impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

Jun 06, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) yesterday acknowledged in a press release that the closure of borders around the globe has badly affected the amount of mail coming into the country.

International mails to Guyana have been badly affected because of the COVID-19 restrictions and suspensions of flights across the globe.

“Customers awaiting letters and parcels,” GPOC noted , “are asked to note that mails from the US, China, Hong King, Japan, Australia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Bahamas, Belize, Costa Rica, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Brazil and the Caribbean are affected by the suspension.”

According to the GPOC, the closure of borders and the suspension of mails by many countries have affected the ability of the entity to effectively carry out its obligations.

“Customers are advised,” the release cautioned, “that both incoming and outgoing international mails have been affected. This does not apply to mails from Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago and Tortola.”

GPOC said it will continue to monitor the situation globally and make the necessary adjustment to its service. The country’s borders and airports have been closed since March.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby glory Wants to see a Rugby stadium in Guyana during his time

Teenager Prescod poised to return Guyana to Rugby glory Wants to see...

Jun 06, 2020

By Sean Devers Regarded by many in the local Rugby fraternity, including National Captain Jamal Angus, as the best teenage Rugby talent in Guyana, fly-half Tyrese Prescod seems well poised to...
Read More
Edmonds believes AAG can pull off National senior c/ships

Edmonds believes AAG can pull off National senior...

Jun 06, 2020

CWI releases statement on Equality

CWI releases statement on Equality

Jun 06, 2020

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue with Permaul Berbician says he was available for English tour

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue...

Jun 05, 2020

Archery Guyana continues to represent at International Virtual Competition

Archery Guyana continues to represent at...

Jun 04, 2020

Lack of tournaments forced Akaze Thompson play in T&T Hopes for local Women’s Franchise league

Lack of tournaments forced Akaze Thompson play in...

Jun 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019