Guyanese tun second-class in dem own land

Latest update June 6th, 2020 10:52 AM
Jun 06, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
We gat we own problems with de po-leece hay. Every day dem gat traffic jam on de East Bank Public Road near Houston and Mc Doom. Dem people wha providing services to dem oil company does deh moving stuff in some big truck and dem gat de po-leece stopping traffic so that they can get priority.
This is how dem oil company gat we like second-class citizens in we own country. Imagine if you gat a pregnant woman going to de hospital and gat to deh in dah long line because dem oil company and dem suppliers getting priority and po-leece escort.
De po-leece report how dem arresting people wha breaking de social restrictions. Dem does go in dem village and pull people out of dem yard on the suspicion dat dem people gat sport and dat them nah practicing social distancing.
But dem boys know dat de same po-leece is some of the biggest culprits when it comes to social distancing. On Thursday dem had wan big funeral on the East Coast. Dem had hundreds of people at the funeral home and plenty police went deh. In fact, de po-leece been directing traffick fuh de funeral.
Dem boys want to know how come dem big boys with dem brown clothes wha deh among de mourners was not interested in enforcing de social distancing?
Dem stop a driver pun de road and de officer tell he: “I smellin’ liquor pun yuh breath.”
De driver tun to he and seh: “Dat is because yuh nah practicing social distancing.”
Talk half and wait fuh see de damage dem oil company doing to de road.
Jun 06, 2020By Sean Devers Regarded by many in the local Rugby fraternity, including National Captain Jamal Angus, as the best teenage Rugby talent in Guyana, fly-half Tyrese Prescod seems well poised to...
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 05, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
One of the comedies that came out of the no confidence motion (NCM) in 2018 will forever remain in the humourous culture... more
Political change can be a good thing, especially for a country which has been traditionally saddled with extended periods... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]