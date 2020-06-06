COURTS donates ‘Aeroboxes’ to frontline workers attending COVID-19 patients

On Friday, Courts Guyana Incorporated partnered with its largest suppliers of appliances, Mabe and donated 20 areoboxes to the Public Health Sector for healthcare professionals to utilise while attending to COVID-19 patients. An “areobox” is a protective covering for doctors and health care workers to use when intubating a patient, substantially reducing the risk of infection.

Given its characteristics, the aerobox can be sanitised, disinfected and reused. Due to its construction and materials, it is very resistant and its use is expected to exceed the needs of this pandemic. At the handing over and demonstration ceremony at the Ministry of Public Health Annex, Kingston, Managing Director of Courts Guyana, Clyde De Haas, described the device as a “quick and efficient,” noting that it is crucial for Guyana’s frontline workers. According to De Haas, Mabe plans to export some 30,000 of the manual devices across the region.

Deputy Director of the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) Dr. Leston Payne, accepted the donation on behalf of the Public Health Ministry. He thanked the company for their timely gesture and extended an invitation to other companies to come on board and assist in preserving the lives of those attending to the critically ill, especially during this pandemic.

In April, the giant home appliance store gifted the ministry a minibus outfitted to provide emergency transport during the coronavirus pandemic.