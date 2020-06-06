COURTS donates ‘Aeroboxes’ to frontline workers attending COVID-19 patients

Latest update June 6th, 2020 10:52 AM
On Friday, Courts Guyana Incorporated partnered with its largest suppliers of appliances, Mabe and donated 20 areoboxes to the Public Health Sector for healthcare professionals to utilise while attending to COVID-19 patients. An “areobox” is a protective covering for doctors and health care workers to use when intubating a patient, substantially reducing the risk of infection.
Given its characteristics, the aerobox can be sanitised, disinfected and reused. Due to its construction and materials, it is very resistant and its use is expected to exceed the needs of this pandemic. At the handing over and demonstration ceremony at the Ministry of Public Health Annex, Kingston, Managing Director of Courts Guyana, Clyde De Haas, described the device as a “quick and efficient,” noting that it is crucial for Guyana’s frontline workers. According to De Haas, Mabe plans to export some 30,000 of the manual devices across the region.
Deputy Director of the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) Dr. Leston Payne, accepted the donation on behalf of the Public Health Ministry. He thanked the company for their timely gesture and extended an invitation to other companies to come on board and assist in preserving the lives of those attending to the critically ill, especially during this pandemic.
In April, the giant home appliance store gifted the ministry a minibus outfitted to provide emergency transport during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jun 06, 2020By Sean Devers Regarded by many in the local Rugby fraternity, including National Captain Jamal Angus, as the best teenage Rugby talent in Guyana, fly-half Tyrese Prescod seems well poised to...
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 06, 2020
Jun 05, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
Jun 04, 2020
One of the comedies that came out of the no confidence motion (NCM) in 2018 will forever remain in the humourous culture... more
Political change can be a good thing, especially for a country which has been traditionally saddled with extended periods... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Here are three heroes of democracy in the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM): Cynthia Barrow-Giles... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]