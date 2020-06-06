ABCE countries remind Granger and Jagdeo of recount commitment

With hours left before the national recount of the March 2nd general and regional elections concludes, Guyana’s western partners are reminding the country’s leaders to recognize the results of the recount, in keeping with their commitment.

The joint statement came from the Ambassador of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch; the British High Commissioner, Greg Quinn; the Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee, and the Ambassador of the European Union, Fernando Ponz-Canto.

Noting that the recount process is coming to a conclusion, the four congratulated stakeholders who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to ensuring full transparency in the recount process: “This includes political parties, staff of the Guyana Elections Commission, scrutineers from the Caribbean Community and the Organization of American States, the Advisor from the Commonwealth and observers. The dedication of all is a credit to the democratic process in Guyana.”

The statement would come amidst fears that there would yet be another twist to the story of the 2020 elections. Since December 2018, when a historic no-confidence was passed in the National Assembly, the country has been thrown into a constitutional crisis as one challenge after another arose, from court cases to delays.

The Opposition, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), has claimed victory over the incumbent coalition of between 15,000-20,000 votes. According to the western diplomats yesterday, President Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo should also be commended “for their support of the recount, and for their clear commitment to abide by the results”.

The statement also urged: “As this process concludes, it is important for all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of the process and peacefully accept the wishes of the Guyanese population. There will be disappointment for those who have lost. Those who are elected must take on this responsibility with humility and demonstrate that they will govern for the benefit of every Guyanese citizen.”

The diplomats also encouraged party leaders to commit to constitutional reform and reconciliation to ensure every Guyanese, regardless of party affiliation, sees how their government will work in their best interest.

“As friends of Guyana, we look forward to working with all parties to further support Guyana’s development for the benefit of all its people.”

The elections have been described as the mother of all elections in Guyana with the next administration to have control of one of the biggest oil finds in recent years, in this part of the hemisphere, for the next five years.