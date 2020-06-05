Recount not credible

We must always pay close attention whenever the president speaks. Reports are that President David Granger and that of his party is that the “recount is not credible” (KN June 4). We beg to respectfully disagree with the learned and wise leader of Guyana. On this one, he looks before a disbelieving world as not so learned and not as wise as he is known to be. We regret this immensely, and we are disappointed by this newest position of the president.

After all the exposures in every channel and forum of the sleights-of-hand of one Mr. Mingo, and the shortfalls-indeed, the blatant deceptions–in numbers in one ballot box and one polling place after another, for this “recount not credible” stance to emerge is unbelievable. To emphasize our position: for anyone at any level with any information about Guyana’s Elections 2020 to arrive at such a conclusion evades both commonsense and wisdom.

Before going any further, we at Kaieteur News wish to make something abundantly clear: we make no advocacy for, nor stand in defense of, any political party in Guyana, not one. What we do stand for is a clean and fair elections process that would make all of us proud, and a clean slate of governors piloting a governance machinery that is about the best interests of all the citizens of this country. We will recognize, appreciate and applaud them and that when such occur. And along the same lines, we will go after and disagree and expose weaknesses and any wickedness that lay waste the assets and promise of this society. With that in mind and made clear, we return to this matter of the recount not being credible.

We are compelled to ask of the president: how can it not be? How can it be otherwise, as in what he is saying? And what will it take for this recount process, the entire elections disaster, and agonies of this land to be ended? For if what has unfolded in the past few days and weeks with embarrassing regularity has not been eye-opening enough and persuasive enough, then what is or what would be? We dare to ask, even though we are sure that we are not going to like the answer: can anything be?

Apparently, the president and his group have their own ideas and definitions of what credible means. Rather regrettably, whatever is in mind runs into sharp headwinds; and that whatever would be found acceptable would betray statistics, logic, and all that is basic and not as complex and crooked as the president may wish for the rest of the world to believe and accept.

The president and his coalition of parties are alone on this most indefensible of positions. As leader, he stands on one weak leg and on the shakiest of grounds. It has already begun to cave in around him. And this is how his group’s now publicized position of “recount not credible” seems before the world at large. It is a world that keeps believing that, given all the exposures of deviousness that have come to light up to this point, it cannot see anything more or anything new with this most bizarre of Guyanese elections. Yet the fantastical and the feeble keep coming up with more promised in the few remaining days left in this recount.

It can only get stormier and more dispute riddled, which is the concern of one of the more vocal observers and participants in this elections season. It was the chairman of ANUG, Mr. Timothy Jonas, no longer some remote stranger to Guyanese, who said that “we are being placed at a homestretch where it’s at a stage that it’s the contentious ballots to count…” The key words which we pinpoint are “homestretch” and “contentious ballots” for in those reside only the most scorched of territories to be crossed. With “contentious” already acknowledged, then only the worst could be expected.

We, though, have still not given up hope, and expect the same crystal-clear process to continue and that all will be ready to respond honourably from there. It goes without saying that President Granger has to take the lead with this.