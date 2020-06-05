Private Sector urges acceptance of recount results

Latest update June 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
As the nation nears the conclusion of the recount of the votes cast in the March 2 General and Regional Elections, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) is calling on all the people of Guyana and the contesting parties to recognise and accept the results.
The PSC noted that the recount, agreed to by both President David Granger and General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo, recognised the results as the final decision and declaration of the Guyana Elections Commission.
“The Private Sector especially calls upon the people of our country, regardless of political preferences, to respect and uphold the rule of law and to keep the peace in their individual and collective well-being and in the interest of our beloved country.”
