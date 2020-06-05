NIS announces measures to aid overseas pensioners

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) says it remains very cognizant of the essential services that it provides to pensioners and the effects an interruption of such services can have on the livelihood of this category of the stakeholders.

In light of the aforesaid, the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the system, the scheme said it will be implementing some measures with immediate effect.

For instance, NIS has announced that, “All pensioners residing in Canada and the United States of America are required to make contact with the respective consulate office in their country to have their status verified to facilitate the continuous payment of their pensions.”

NIS said too that pensioners residing in Canada can contact the consulate General of Guyana Toronto during 9:00 hrs to 12:00hrs Monday to Friday on telephone numbers 416-494-6040 or 416-494-6059.

Additional information can also be obtained from the website https://guyanaconsulatetoronto.com/.

Meanwhile, pensioners residing in the United States of America can contact the Guyana consulate New York via telephone number 212-947-5110 or email address [email protected] or [email protected]