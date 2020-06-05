More stringent measures to help protect against COVID-9 – Region 10 RHEC

Even as the Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) of Region 10 continues to seek ways to address the COVID- 19 pandemic, the committee has expressed grave concern over the public’s lack of fully understanding the dangers posed by the disease.

The RHEC members at a recent meeting expressed their views on the matter. According to a subsequent release, it was the Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Pansy Armstrong, who disclosed that the region had recorded its 10th COVID-19 case.

Dr. Armstrong revealed too that the family of six infected persons has seen two recoveries — the region has so far seen a total of three recoveries and one death.

During the meeting, both the RHEC’s Head, Orrin Gordon, and the Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, supported the notion of having more stringent measures in place to fight COVID-19.

They said that the public must know that they would have to stand firmly behind their actions as the law must be maintained. Gordon said, “We must understand that the curfew related measures are not permanent and it must be adhered to by all.”

Regional Chairman Morian echoed the sentiments. He said the time has come for the public to determine the consequences of their actions — if they want to live or die.

“Whatever is needed in bringing this situation under control, I fully support as we continue to see irresponsible behaviour,” Moran said.

Deputy Regional Police Commander, Wayne Dehearte, who was also present at the meeting stressed that there is need for increased regulations.

He said that there continues to be need for a multi-sectoral approach to the current situation.

“We have been saying that the relevant authorities need to increase measures and restrictions and the police will certainly seek to ensure that the measures are implemented,” the Deputy Commander said.

Meanwhile, President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes, noted that while there are some persons complying, there continues to be the issue of those not adhering.

He said that as the President of the Chamber, he understands the concerns and fears of several businesses.

Fernandes noted that several businesses have been significantly affected by the current pandemic. He said that while he, like many business owners, would like to see things return to normal, the reality is that it is safer to wait until there is a definite flattening of the curve.

“It is important to know that the Chamber stands committed and in support of the recommendation by the RHEC to extend the curfew as we are seeing that things will not change easily and quickly. Therefore, it is important that businesses and everyone recognise that we can only get over this if we adhere and pay keen attention to the regulations,” he declared.

The Chamber Head stressed that the public must understand that they are either contributing to the prolonged restrictions or aiding in getting over the curve. He said that the Chamber fully understands dollar and cents but noted that in order to ensure that Guyana pulls through this, the public must look towards the long term and not the short term.

“As businesses, we want to get things back to normalcy, but we understand the severe risks and dangers that it poses but remain steadfast that we will get over this,” he said.