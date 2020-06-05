Latest update June 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Granger’s place in Guyana’s history at stake – Members of US Congress

Jun 05, 2020 News 0

Five members of the law-making US congress have written incumbent President, David Granger, about the acceptance of the recount results.According to the letter released yesterday, at stakes for Granger now is a place in the country’s history books.

Legacy at stake: President David Granger

The letter would follow other statements from US officials, including from the State Department, calling for the elections process to be followed and the results accepted by all.
It has been a month since a national recount is underway with more than 90 days since the March 2 elections.
The incumbent Coalition, led by Granger, is facing a loss in its first term, with the next government to hold reigns on the emerging oil and gas sector.
However, there is deep worry that the Coalition is not going to easily give up. They have been accused of throwing up hurdles all along the way, and on Wednesday said results so far from the recount are not credible.

Members of Congress: Paul Cook, Donna Shalala, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Darren Soto, Alcee Hastings

The letter from the congress members were signed by Alcee Hastings, Paul Cook, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Donna Shalala.
“As the recount of Guyana’s disputed March Presidential election continues, we write to commend your commitment to honor the results and your attempts to address the concerns of the Guyanese people. We remain hopeful that the recount will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, instilling confidence in the results and Guyana’s democratic institutions with the support of credible international observers that can verify the integrity of the process and the final result,” the congressional members said.
They acknowledged that the Coronavirus pandemic continues to pose challenges for all countries.
“…and we understand that you have taken many unprecedented steps to slow the spread of the virus, including closing your airport. Even so, all countries implementing measures to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus have also acknowledged that some work is so essential that it must continue.”
According to the US representatives, the legitimacy of elections are essential to the health of democracies everywhere and credible international observers will ensure that the people of Guyana and their friends around the world can trust and be proud of the final result in the ongoing recount.
“Your leadership role during the recount process is critical to Guyana’s continued respect for the rule of law. Your place in Guyana’s history will be secured by ensuring an internationally-recognised Declaration of Results consisted with the laws of Guyana,” the letter said.
The correspondence would be part of a growing number of calls by the local and international community for the Granger-led coalition to recognize the recount.
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is claiming that it has won the elections, by more than 15,000 votes.
The PPP/C lost the elections in 2015 after 23 years in power.
Guyana is facing tough times, like the rest of the world, with the borders and airports closed because of the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue with Permaul Berbician says he was available for English tour

Harper unaware of any fitness or discipline issue with Permaul...

Jun 05, 2020

By Sean Devers Guyana and West Indies leftarm-spinner Veersammy Permaul is disappointed with his non-selection in a 25-member touring party selected to tour England for a Three-Test series next month...
Read More
Archery Guyana continues to represent at International Virtual Competition

Archery Guyana continues to represent at...

Jun 04, 2020

Lack of tournaments forced Akaze Thompson play in T&T Hopes for local Women’s Franchise league

Lack of tournaments forced Akaze Thompson play in...

Jun 04, 2020

AAG touting three track meets before August month-end

AAG touting three track meets before August...

Jun 04, 2020

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective one-year bans for violating IPF & GAPLF rules

Petterson-Griffith and Pluck complete respective...

Jun 03, 2020

Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase, receives AIBA ITO certificate

Experienced boxing official, Elton Chase,...

Jun 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019