Granger’s place in Guyana’s history at stake – Members of US Congress

Five members of the law-making US congress have written incumbent President, David Granger, about the acceptance of the recount results.According to the letter released yesterday, at stakes for Granger now is a place in the country’s history books.

The letter would follow other statements from US officials, including from the State Department, calling for the elections process to be followed and the results accepted by all.

It has been a month since a national recount is underway with more than 90 days since the March 2 elections.

The incumbent Coalition, led by Granger, is facing a loss in its first term, with the next government to hold reigns on the emerging oil and gas sector.

However, there is deep worry that the Coalition is not going to easily give up. They have been accused of throwing up hurdles all along the way, and on Wednesday said results so far from the recount are not credible.

The letter from the congress members were signed by Alcee Hastings, Paul Cook, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Donna Shalala.

“As the recount of Guyana’s disputed March Presidential election continues, we write to commend your commitment to honor the results and your attempts to address the concerns of the Guyanese people. We remain hopeful that the recount will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, instilling confidence in the results and Guyana’s democratic institutions with the support of credible international observers that can verify the integrity of the process and the final result,” the congressional members said.

They acknowledged that the Coronavirus pandemic continues to pose challenges for all countries.

“…and we understand that you have taken many unprecedented steps to slow the spread of the virus, including closing your airport. Even so, all countries implementing measures to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus have also acknowledged that some work is so essential that it must continue.”

According to the US representatives, the legitimacy of elections are essential to the health of democracies everywhere and credible international observers will ensure that the people of Guyana and their friends around the world can trust and be proud of the final result in the ongoing recount.

“Your leadership role during the recount process is critical to Guyana’s continued respect for the rule of law. Your place in Guyana’s history will be secured by ensuring an internationally-recognised Declaration of Results consisted with the laws of Guyana,” the letter said.

The correspondence would be part of a growing number of calls by the local and international community for the Granger-led coalition to recognize the recount.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic is claiming that it has won the elections, by more than 15,000 votes.

The PPP/C lost the elections in 2015 after 23 years in power.

Guyana is facing tough times, like the rest of the world, with the borders and airports closed because of the virus.